English##########Content################[Rasputin]New Song: Rasputin's Return (It's in Russian, comrades. More specifically, a bit of ancient Russian. Because it's just not very characteristic for him to sing in English.)[Rasputin's Return]When you meet Rasputin for the first time, < > will now play instead of previously more generic background music.[Boombox]You can now listen to < > in the Boombox.简体中文##########Content################【拉斯普京】新歌曲：拉斯普京的归来 （同志们，这是一首俄语歌曲。更准确的说，是有点古老的俄语歌曲。毕竟，让他唱英语有点不符合剧情。）【拉斯普京的归来】在你首次遇到拉斯普京的时候，现在这首歌曲会播放，取代了原本的通用背景音乐。【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《拉斯普京的归来》Fun Fact:The AI has some trouble singing like an angry mad monk. Don't worry. I fixed it.AI在如同一个生气发疯神父一样歌唱时遇到了点困难。不过没关系，我直接去解决了这个问题。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场