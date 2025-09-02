Update, Version 20250902
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Rasputin]New Song: Rasputin's Return (It's in Russian, comrades. More specifically, a bit of ancient Russian. Because it's just not very characteristic for him to sing in English.)
[Rasputin's Return]When you meet Rasputin for the first time, <<Rasputin's Return>> will now play instead of previously more generic background music.
[Boombox]You can now listen to <<Rasputin's Return>> in the Boombox.
简体中文
##########Content################
【拉斯普京】新歌曲：拉斯普京的归来 （同志们，这是一首俄语歌曲。更准确的说，是有点古老的俄语歌曲。毕竟，让他唱英语有点不符合剧情。）
【拉斯普京的归来】在你首次遇到拉斯普京的时候，现在这首歌曲会播放，取代了原本的通用背景音乐。
【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《拉斯普京的归来》
Fun Fact:
The AI has some trouble singing like an angry mad monk. Don't worry. I fixed it.
AI在如同一个生气发疯神父一样歌唱时遇到了点困难。不过没关系，我直接去解决了这个问题。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/e6032e41
https://pastelink.net/d198jnuk
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update