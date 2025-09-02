Changed: Static introduction (Instead dynamic)



Feature: Cuda check detector



Feature: Added a message to prevent close the cmd



Feature: If you close cmd the game closes too



Fixed: placed_item text



Feature: To-do list added



Hello everyone! Thanks for continuing to play Civil Purgatory! I’m pleased to announce Update 2! This update brings some important improvements regarding Cuda, the CMD, and I’ve also added a to-do list to guide players a bit more.I really appreciate your comments to gather more feedback — it’s an experimental prototype and it needs a lot of feedback right now!We look forward to your thoughts, and don’t forget to check the Trello board where new things will be added: