Major 2 September 2025 Build 19829886 Edited 2 September 2025 – 19:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Thanks for continuing to play Civil Purgatory! I’m pleased to announce Update 2! This update brings some important improvements regarding Cuda, the CMD, and I’ve also added a to-do list to guide players a bit more.

I really appreciate your comments to gather more feedback — it’s an experimental prototype and it needs a lot of feedback right now!

We look forward to your thoughts, and don’t forget to check the Trello board where new things will be added:
https://trello.com/b/1hBpu4Ua/civil-purgatory

  • Changed: Static introduction (Instead dynamic)
  • Feature: Cuda check detector
  • Feature: Added a message to prevent close the cmd
  • Feature: If you close cmd the game closes too
  • Fixed: placed_item text
  • Feature: To-do list added

Changed files in this update

