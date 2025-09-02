 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19829874 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[0.3.9.1] - 2025-09-02
Improved
- Added backgrounds to the different views for the horses

Fixed
- Fixed Options tab covering the tab bar on the Horse page
- Fixed some errors in medical_area
- Breeding container overflowing with certain fonts

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link