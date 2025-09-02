We’re excited to announce that Easy Bubbles will be part of the upcoming Games Against Living Miserably sale on Steam!
What does this mean?
Easy Bubbles will be available at a special discount during the event.
The sale supports World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept 10th), raising awareness for an important cause.
It’s the perfect chance to dive in, relax, and share the adventure with friends.
Event Dates:
September 8 – 15, 2025
Thank you for being part of our community—together we can make this event meaningful while enjoying a cozy underwater journey.
