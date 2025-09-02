We’re excited to announce that Easy Bubbles will be part of the upcoming Games Against Living Miserably sale on Steam!

What does this mean?

Easy Bubbles will be available at a special discount during the event.

The sale supports World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept 10th) , raising awareness for an important cause.

It’s the perfect chance to dive in, relax, and share the adventure with friends.

Event Dates:

September 8 – 15, 2025

Thank you for being part of our community—together we can make this event meaningful while enjoying a cozy underwater journey.