POPULAR TODAY
2 September 2025 Build 19829727 Edited 2 September 2025 – 19:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce that Easy Bubbles will be part of the upcoming Games Against Living Miserably sale on Steam!

What does this mean?

  • Easy Bubbles will be available at a special discount during the event.

  • The sale supports World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept 10th), raising awareness for an important cause.

  • It’s the perfect chance to dive in, relax, and share the adventure with friends.

Event Dates:
September 8 – 15, 2025

Thank you for being part of our community—together we can make this event meaningful while enjoying a cozy underwater journey.

Changed files in this update

