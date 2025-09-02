Ahoy mateys!
It's been a little while and we've mostly been working on some (still hidden) UI pages 😅
But we still got a slew of new changes for you to test and give us your feedback on!
Please let us know how you like the new balancing and the revamped upgrades screen!
Can't wait to share more updates with you very very soon 🏴☠️
Daivid.
Pirate Survivors Playtest Update #6
Update notes via Steam Community
