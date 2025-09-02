 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19829697 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy mateys!

It's been a little while and we've mostly been working on some (still hidden) UI pages 😅
But we still got a slew of new changes for you to test and give us your feedback on!

Please let us know how you like the new balancing and the revamped upgrades screen!
Can't wait to share more updates with you very very soon 🏴‍☠️

Daivid.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3448141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link