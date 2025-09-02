 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19829627 Edited 2 September 2025 – 19:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the Ancient Troll’s reaction to Mana Crystals.

  • “Seal of Reflection” now correctly dispels “Paranoia” hallucinations.

  • Hallucinations can no longer interact with doors.

  • Birds no longer react to hallucinations.

  • Hallucinations in Caves now match the type of enemies inhabiting them.

  • Fixed the crash caused by dropping a weapon while affected by “Panic”.

  • Fixed the delay during the Wolves’ “Howl”.

  • Added new sounds for Rockeaters, Bat Swarms, and Spiderlings.

  • Fixed the bug preventing enemies from moving between floors in dungeons with “Trapped Entrance”.

  • Improved the visuals of golden highlights on loot.

  • Liturgical Chalices can now be filled with water.

  • Changed the context menu text when interacting with water containers (now says “Drink” instead of “Use”).

  • The option to switch ammo type is now available only if the equipped quiver contains different types of arrows or bolts.

  • Jonna’s “Magical Erudition” now also counts treatises in the backpack.

  • Receiving zero experience for killing an enemy is no longer shown in the log.

  • Fixed the sprite depth of some bird nest variants.

  • Fixed the Pilgrims’ schedule in Mannshire during the corresponding Settlement Situation.

  • Fixed the incorrect minimum value of enemies’ Backfire Chance.

  • Fixed the incorrect log text when damaging Mana Crystals.

  • Fixed achievements: “You And What Army?” and “Electric Boogaloo”.

  • Fixed the conditions for obtaining achievements: “Gotta Skin 'Em All”, “What a Time to be Alive”, “Theory & Praxis”, “Dr. Phlogiston, I Presume”, “That Belongs In A Museum”, and “Totally Bear-able”.

  • Reduced the distance at which ranged enemies switch to melee.

  • Ranged enemies can now switch back to ranged combat if the enemy moves far enough away.

  • Fixed the bug preventing alerted enemies from opening doors.

  • Increased the animation speed for placing Claw Traps.

  • Fixed the interaction between the Crowbar and multi-tile traps.

  • Fixed the conditions for speech lines triggered by spotting an enemy.

  • “Summon the Hive” now summons more dangerous combinations of Rockeaters.

  • Fixed the bug allowing to perform more than one action with items on the ground or in inventory during some enemy animations.

  • Improved the interaction between the Manticore and the bone spikes it summons.

  • Fixed the visuals of “Ring of Fire” when used by enemies.

  • Fixed the delay during the Manticore’s “Vengeance of the Dead”.

  • Fixed the bug preventing campfires from drying the character while out of their line of sight.

  • Fixed the bug with Alda’s "Reconnaissance", which overwrote previously obtained specific rumors about points of interest.

  • Fixed the bug with Backfire Damage Change, which was affecting “Seal of Finesse” and some other abilities.

  • Fixed the sprite depth of the Blood Golem.

  • Skinflint Homms now always mentions the full name of a location when selling leads and reveals its actual description on the global map.

  • Fixed the bug with the Rockeater Queen’s Vision range, which allowed damaging her without triggering aggression.

  • Fixed the possibility of setting the Caravan Camp on tiles with Points of Interest.

  • Fixed collision issues in some locations.

  • Fixed the incorrect targeting behavior of Phantasms and Mana Crystals.

  • Fixed the crash caused by Rogue Arcanists fleeing the location after summoning a Mana Crystal.

  • Fixed the bug allowing interaction with a Phantasm at the moment of its disappearance.

  • The Ancient Troll’s sprite now becomes semi-transparent if the character is north of it.

  • Dead Martyrs no longer count as enemies for contracts requiring a full dungeon clear.

  • Fixed the bug duplicating rescued prisoners.

  • Fixed the bug causing “Chain Reaction” to reduce the caster’s Shock Resistance when using “Static Field”.

  • Using Vivifying Essence no longer burns enemies’ Energy.

  • Fixed the delay during the Rockeater Hunters’ “Poisoned Spike”.

  • Fixed the possibility of skipping the “Wormhole” animation, which would result in the character receiving a free action or the ability itself not going on cooldown.

  • Fixed the animation freeze if the Juggernaut is attacked by a Phantasm while using “Devastating Power”.

  • Saves made in the Caravan Camp will now say so in their description.

  • Alda’s “Reconnaissance” now also marks dungeons, shrines, and broken carts.

  • Fixed the bug showing the slashing damage animation when hit by enemy archers.

Changed files in this update

Linux Stoneshard Linux Depot 625962
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link