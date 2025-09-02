Fixed the Ancient Troll’s reaction to Mana Crystals.

“Seal of Reflection” now correctly dispels “Paranoia” hallucinations.

Hallucinations can no longer interact with doors.

Birds no longer react to hallucinations.

Hallucinations in Caves now match the type of enemies inhabiting them.

Fixed the crash caused by dropping a weapon while affected by “Panic”.

Fixed the delay during the Wolves’ “Howl”.

Added new sounds for Rockeaters, Bat Swarms, and Spiderlings.

Fixed the bug preventing enemies from moving between floors in dungeons with “Trapped Entrance”.

Improved the visuals of golden highlights on loot.

Liturgical Chalices can now be filled with water.

Changed the context menu text when interacting with water containers (now says “Drink” instead of “Use”).

The option to switch ammo type is now available only if the equipped quiver contains different types of arrows or bolts.

Jonna’s “Magical Erudition” now also counts treatises in the backpack.

Receiving zero experience for killing an enemy is no longer shown in the log.

Fixed the sprite depth of some bird nest variants.

Fixed the Pilgrims’ schedule in Mannshire during the corresponding Settlement Situation.

Fixed the incorrect minimum value of enemies’ Backfire Chance.

Fixed the incorrect log text when damaging Mana Crystals.

Fixed achievements: “You And What Army?” and “Electric Boogaloo”.

Fixed the conditions for obtaining achievements: “Gotta Skin 'Em All”, “What a Time to be Alive”, “Theory & Praxis”, “Dr. Phlogiston, I Presume”, “That Belongs In A Museum”, and “Totally Bear-able”.

Reduced the distance at which ranged enemies switch to melee.

Ranged enemies can now switch back to ranged combat if the enemy moves far enough away.

Fixed the bug preventing alerted enemies from opening doors.

Increased the animation speed for placing Claw Traps.

Fixed the interaction between the Crowbar and multi-tile traps.

Fixed the conditions for speech lines triggered by spotting an enemy.

“Summon the Hive” now summons more dangerous combinations of Rockeaters.

Fixed the bug allowing to perform more than one action with items on the ground or in inventory during some enemy animations.

Improved the interaction between the Manticore and the bone spikes it summons.

Fixed the visuals of “Ring of Fire” when used by enemies.

Fixed the delay during the Manticore’s “Vengeance of the Dead”.

Fixed the bug preventing campfires from drying the character while out of their line of sight.

Fixed the bug with Alda’s "Reconnaissance", which overwrote previously obtained specific rumors about points of interest.

Fixed the bug with Backfire Damage Change, which was affecting “Seal of Finesse” and some other abilities.

Fixed the sprite depth of the Blood Golem.

Skinflint Homms now always mentions the full name of a location when selling leads and reveals its actual description on the global map.

Fixed the bug with the Rockeater Queen’s Vision range, which allowed damaging her without triggering aggression.

Fixed the possibility of setting the Caravan Camp on tiles with Points of Interest.

Fixed collision issues in some locations.

Fixed the incorrect targeting behavior of Phantasms and Mana Crystals.

Fixed the crash caused by Rogue Arcanists fleeing the location after summoning a Mana Crystal.

Fixed the bug allowing interaction with a Phantasm at the moment of its disappearance.

The Ancient Troll’s sprite now becomes semi-transparent if the character is north of it.

Dead Martyrs no longer count as enemies for contracts requiring a full dungeon clear.

Fixed the bug duplicating rescued prisoners.

Fixed the bug causing “Chain Reaction” to reduce the caster’s Shock Resistance when using “Static Field”.

Using Vivifying Essence no longer burns enemies’ Energy.

Fixed the delay during the Rockeater Hunters’ “Poisoned Spike”.

Fixed the possibility of skipping the “Wormhole” animation, which would result in the character receiving a free action or the ability itself not going on cooldown.

Fixed the animation freeze if the Juggernaut is attacked by a Phantasm while using “Devastating Power”.

Saves made in the Caravan Camp will now say so in their description.

Alda’s “Reconnaissance” now also marks dungeons, shrines, and broken carts.