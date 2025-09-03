More than a hundred gifts for every Sphere player! The bravest, wisest and noblest warriors of the Sphere are invited to participate in the new season!🔹What is this season?🔹In essence, this is a set of tasks for participation in which progress points are given. As you accumulate progress points, you will receive sets of useful, and sometimes even unique rewards!🔹Tell us more about the prizes!🔹🌀Title "Touched by the Abyss" - increases the amplification of abilities by 1.5%, critical damage multiplier by 1.3%.🌀Giant's Flask - reduces the chance of receiving a critical hit by 8%, increases health by 20% for a day.🌀Loot Collector Tree of the Abyss - increases the experience gained and health regeneration by 10%. Moves 60% faster than usual, lasts 30 days.🌀Groom's Token - used to improve a riding pet at grooms.🌀Fog of Secrets - a decorative effect for 60 minutes. The cooldown of the item is 60 minutes.🌀Gormak the Soaring Pet. Its properties are below.◻️ Crusher◻️ Skill◻️ Level 10 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's Agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's Wisdom by 1.6%)◻️ Level 20 - Otherworldly Power (Increases the power of physical abilities by 9%) OR Mystical Mysteries (Increases the power of magical abilities by 9%)◻️ Level 30 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's Agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's Wisdom by 1.6%)◻️ Level 40 - (Increases attack and ability speed by 5%, critical strike chance by 2%) OR Life Absorption (Restores health in the amount of 2.5% of the damage dealt by the owner.)◻️ 50 level — Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's Agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's Wisdom by 1.6%)◻️ Level 60 — Panic (Causes fear in all enemies within 14 meters for 5 seconds if the owner is stunned, feared, silenced, immobilized, asleep, or disarmed. Targets additionally increase their chance to receive a critical hit by 18%. Cannot be triggered more often than once every 75 seconds.) OR Curse of Fragility (When attacking with an 8% chance (16% for a critical hit), reduces the enemy's defense by 6% and increases the chance to critically hit them by 4%. Stacks up to 7 times. The effect lasts for 13s.)In addition to all this, you can get feed, preservation crystals, the hammer of the master of processing, essences, ghost coins, spices and much, much more. The full set of rewards is available to those who purchase the extended pass.You can purchase the Aldric's Burden headgear and the Void Gauntlet back attachment from Battle Pass vendors for Ghost Coins.🔹I'm in! How do I join?🔹When you first log in after the Battle Season starts, each of your characters will see an invitation window.Click the "Start Season" button to join. After that, you can open the season window by clicking on the icon next to the minimap.🔹What do you need to do?🔹Open the season window. In it, you will see a list of tasks. Tasks are divided into those that you can complete once per season and daily ones. One-time tasks are chains (complete the current task to start the next one). However, each group of tasks is available at the same time - as you complete simple tasks, new, more difficult ones will open up for you.🔹I want more rewards and tasks!🔹Easy! To have access to more tasks and get more rewards for progress points, you can purchase an extended pass. In addition to these benefits, the pass will also allow you to gain combat experience (progress points) faster. An extended pass is purchased once for the entire season and is valid for your entire account. You can become the owner of an extended pass and collect the rewards due to you at any time during the season.🔹Can I get the rewards right now?🔹If the romance of completing tasks every day gets boring for you, then of course! To speed up the passage of the season and instantly gain access to rewards, you can purchase levels (a fixed number of progress points).🔹How long is the season?🔹The season lasts 28 days and contains 100 levels of progress.Get the maximum gifts!We wish you good luck in the new season!