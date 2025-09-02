 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19829522 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs

  • Fixed a bug that prevented changing key bindings for player movement, jumping, and sprinting.

  • Fixed incorrect display of certain information in non-English languages.

  • Improved display of save slot names when they were too long.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2348441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link