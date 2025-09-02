 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19829513 Edited 2 September 2025 – 19:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed Wheat journal icon
* Fixed bug in Master Poisoner skill
* Fixed bug related with Bisons and Journal
* Fixed bug happening when switching between singleplayer and multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
