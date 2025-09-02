A couple of minor fixes and one very major one... read on!

Save/Load system was not raising the proper success/fail events and causing issues. The system now checks for the status of the save and load functions.

The church bells ringing midnight (introduced recently) were ringing each time the player died. No, this isn't Groundhog Murder Maze Day.

And now the big one...

I have heard that the centuries (100x100 mazes) were really laggy, so I started investigating. Found out that on my build machine those mazes were very inconsistent in performance, sometimes they were nice and smooth, other times very low framerates, below 40fps!

Investigation turned up some details...

A century will have well over 700 features in it.

Each feature had at least 1 and up to 4 colliders as part of it's function.

Colliders are expensive, CPU-wise.

So the answer was to implement a system where features beyond about 15 meters from the player were completely inactivated. The result? A nice and steady 300+ frame rate on my machine. Hope you all enjoy!

Cheers,

LazySumo