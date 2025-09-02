- Renamed "Moves List" to "Ply List" in all game modes
- Updated Ply List behavior: shows target square (`1. E4`) and opponent moves as continuation (`1… D6`)
- Captures marked with `X`, e.g., `XE4`
- Improved layout of the right UI panel
