2 September 2025 Build 19829474
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Renamed "Moves List" to "Ply List" in all game modes
  • Updated Ply List behavior: shows target square (`1. E4`) and opponent moves as continuation (`1… D6`)
  • Captures marked with `X`, e.g., `XE4`
  • Improved layout of the right UI panel

