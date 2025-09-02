Finally got round to sorting out the collecting of things. Because you now unlock stuff (this is a roguelike), I've had to delete everyone's data. This should be the last time. Now you actually have progress I'll let you keep it.
And this is going to be demo, so I'm stopping the game after the Plastic League. Once the demo's live I'll open it up again to the playtesters
CONTENT
Big rework of the Collections screen. Now you have to unlock stuff now!
Added all the planned Captains/Staff/Phone Calls/Abilities/Card/Shirts - although most are currently locked for the demo
POLISH
Notifications to tell you when you've unlocked something
Tooltips are a little cleaner now
BUGS
Fixed a few issues where the Tutorial could appear on the Start Screen after Escape -> Main Menu
v0.20.00 - The Demo Playtest
