NEW:- You can now get gladiators as a slayer task
- Modifiers are now active in Expeditions
CHANGES:- Gladiators will now drop their own pets correctly starting from difficulty 7
- Gladiator abilities will now properly scale with their difficulty
- Your boat will now stop moving if you are typing
- Screenshots will now be prefixed by C1/C2/C3 depending on the chapter they were taken in
- Alchemy now shows clearly in the label as well if you've maxed out a vial
- Your ship will now auto-break the crates at sea to collect their plunder as well
- Important balancing change:
-- Shielding now takes off %-based amounts of stamina
-- You can hold a shield for a maximum of 10 seconds before having your stamina drained entirely
-- Increasing your stamina is now primarily beneficial to upkeeping melee combo's, and no longer to holding shield indefinitely
-- This is to combat some builds that can live in a bubble forever and skip mechanics
-- This makes stamina surge more appealing to try and get during combat
FIXED:- Checkpoint with the expedition islands is now resolved entirely, for real this time!
- Fixed an issue with aura's misaligning on players online
- Your in-combat status now correctly drops when extracted from an expedition
- Stance aura's will now stop bleeding through the worldmap as you're travelling between continents
- Text overlap fixed between the loot + modifier previews on the expedition difficulty selection screen
Changed files in this update