NEW: - You can now get gladiators as a slayer task

- Modifiers are now active in Expeditions



CHANGES: - Gladiators will now drop their own pets correctly starting from difficulty 7

- Gladiator abilities will now properly scale with their difficulty

- Your boat will now stop moving if you are typing

- Screenshots will now be prefixed by C1/C2/C3 depending on the chapter they were taken in

- Alchemy now shows clearly in the label as well if you've maxed out a vial

- Your ship will now auto-break the crates at sea to collect their plunder as well

- Important balancing change:

-- Shielding now takes off %-based amounts of stamina

-- You can hold a shield for a maximum of 10 seconds before having your stamina drained entirely

-- Increasing your stamina is now primarily beneficial to upkeeping melee combo's, and no longer to holding shield indefinitely

-- This is to combat some builds that can live in a bubble forever and skip mechanics

-- This makes stamina surge more appealing to try and get during combat



FIXED: - Checkpoint with the expedition islands is now resolved entirely, for real this time!

- Fixed an issue with aura's misaligning on players online

- Your in-combat status now correctly drops when extracted from an expedition

- Stance aura's will now stop bleeding through the worldmap as you're travelling between continents

- Text overlap fixed between the loot + modifier previews on the expedition difficulty selection screen