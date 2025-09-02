 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19829304 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW:

- You can now get gladiators as a slayer task
- Modifiers are now active in Expeditions

CHANGES:

- Gladiators will now drop their own pets correctly starting from difficulty 7
- Gladiator abilities will now properly scale with their difficulty
- Your boat will now stop moving if you are typing
- Screenshots will now be prefixed by C1/C2/C3 depending on the chapter they were taken in
- Alchemy now shows clearly in the label as well if you've maxed out a vial
- Your ship will now auto-break the crates at sea to collect their plunder as well
- Important balancing change:
-- Shielding now takes off %-based amounts of stamina
-- You can hold a shield for a maximum of 10 seconds before having your stamina drained entirely
-- Increasing your stamina is now primarily beneficial to upkeeping melee combo's, and no longer to holding shield indefinitely
-- This is to combat some builds that can live in a bubble forever and skip mechanics
-- This makes stamina surge more appealing to try and get during combat

FIXED:

- Checkpoint with the expedition islands is now resolved entirely, for real this time!
- Fixed an issue with aura's misaligning on players online
- Your in-combat status now correctly drops when extracted from an expedition
- Stance aura's will now stop bleeding through the worldmap as you're travelling between continents
- Text overlap fixed between the loot + modifier previews on the expedition difficulty selection screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2730801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link