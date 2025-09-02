Hey folks!



The holiday pushed my weekend a little longer than usual but here's the early week update.



Traps have been cleaned up to trigger more consistently. Crystals are reacting to traps again and the scoreboard is properly tracking deaths. I also added a spectate ability once a player has died which currently works better for the server player. Now that the Twitch functionality is working, only the server player is able to connect to Twitch so the spectate ability works well for streaming but needs some improvements for clients.



Bug Fixes:

- Traps and Crystals interact again

- Crystals have a maximum movement speed to help with trap chaos

- Deaths are properly tracked through the scoreboard

- Twitch Integration is enabled for the host with new in-game reactions

- Charge bar disappears on death

- Navigation for AI is now generating over more of the map to allow monster reactions from greater distances

- Corrected warnings in the Online Subsystem

- On death characters can click to view other players



Enjoy and thank you for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth! <3

