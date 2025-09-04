Player’s selection of equipped guns, upgrades, melee weapon, and shield rune will now persist once adjusted

Fixed an issue where multiple upgrades where being applied at the same time for Accelerator and Shredder

The Steadfast Shield upgrade now functions when an unbroken shield is restoring health

Fixed an issue where swapping any Shield Rune after starting the arena would cause some of the upgrades to no longer work, including Steadfast, Harvester, Blade Master, and Retaliation

Fixed the issue where Champion Vagary had a chance to spawn when the base Vagary was selected

Fixed the issue with the base Vagary not dying when executed while dazed

Fixed the crash issue during combat with too many enemy AI present in the Ripatorium as well as in the campaign

General gameplay balance refinements (some of these were previously Active Tunables that have been removed from that article and committed to the game in Update 2.1 Hotfix 1). These are denoted below as: (*PT) for "Previous Tunable"

Reverted changes to Mancubus Fireball speed and size applied in Update 2

Reverted changes to Mancubus Flamethrower damage applied in Update 2

Reverted the Mancubus health and armor buffs applied in Update 2

Fixed the issue where Whiplash did not perform a falter from the Slayer’s landing impact

Fixed the issue where Pinky Rider Armor prevented falters from the Slayer’s landing impact

Fixed an issue where the Vagary did not falter after taking damage from the Dreadmace direct damage or AOE damage once certain upgrades had been purchased

Armored enemies will now falter when their armor is destroyed with Shotguns

Fixed the issue where Imp, Soldier, Zombie, and Arachnotron’s swipe melee attacks dealt no damage if passing through other demons first

Equipped Guns, upgrades, Melee weapon, and Shield Rune are now retained when reloading checkpoints during the campaign and when transitioning between missions

Shield Charge AOE (Area of Effect) will now cause health to drop from killed enemies

Fixed an issue where the Shield Saw could not be raised to perform a Block/Parry during the reload animation of the Super Shotgun

Added the ability to interrupt the Super Shotgun reload animation to melee at the same frame we allow a Block/Parry

Shortened the delay for the player to interrupt Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher firing animations to Shield Block/Parry or Melee

Fixed an issue introduced in Update 2 that allowed players to potentially switch weapons earlier than intended after firing certain guns including Super Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, Grenade Launcher

Fixed the brief slowdown experienced after Parrying or using a Melee combo when 'Parry & Melee Slow Down' is set to 0

Players will now be restored to a minimum of 75 health upon checkpoint reload if they hit the checkpoint with less health than that amount (this excludes Pandemonium and Ultra Nightmare which don't have checkpoint reloading)

Corrected an issue where the low ammo notice appears well before the Cycler Plasma Rifle should be notifying for a low ammo state

Fixed the issue where the player could briefly become locked out of swapping to the BFC while using the Chainshot