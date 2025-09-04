💢The Ripatorium
😌Quality of Life Improvements
Player’s selection of equipped guns, upgrades, melee weapon, and shield rune will now persist once adjusted
Added ammo and health pickups to Ripatorium arenas
🐞Bug Fixes
Fixed the crash issue during combat with too many enemy AI present in the Ripatorium as well as in the campaign
Fixed the issue with the base Vagary not dying when executed while dazed
Fixed the issue where Champion Vagary had a chance to spawn when the base Vagary was selected
Fixed an issue where swapping any Shield Rune after starting the arena would cause some of the upgrades to no longer work, including Steadfast, Harvester, Blade Master, and Retaliation
The Steadfast Shield upgrade now functions when an unbroken shield is restoring health
Fixed an issue where multiple upgrades where being applied at the same time for Accelerator and Shredder
👿Enemy AI
General gameplay balance refinements (some of these were previously Active Tunables that have been removed from that article and committed to the game in Update 2.1 Hotfix 1). These are denoted below as: (*PT) for "Previous Tunable"
Fixed the issue where Imp, Soldier, Zombie, and Arachnotron’s swipe melee attacks dealt no damage if passing through other demons first
Armored enemies will now falter when their armor is destroyed with Shotguns
Fixed an issue where the Vagary did not falter after taking damage from the Dreadmace direct damage or AOE damage once certain upgrades had been purchased
Fixed the issue where Pinky Rider Armor prevented falters from the Slayer’s landing impact
Fixed the issue where Whiplash did not perform a falter from the Slayer’s landing impact
Reverted the Cacodemon health buff applied in Update 2
Reverted the Mancubus health and armor buffs applied in Update 2
Reverted changes to Mancubus Flamethrower damage applied in Update 2
Reverted changes to Mancubus Fireball speed and size applied in Update 2
(*PT) Chaingunner increased cooldown between burst fire attacks & shortened duration of burst fire attacks
🎯Gameplay
Equipped Guns, upgrades, Melee weapon, and Shield Rune are now retained when reloading checkpoints during the campaign and when transitioning between missions
Shield Charge AOE (Area of Effect) will now cause health to drop from killed enemies
Fixed an issue where the Shield Saw could not be raised to perform a Block/Parry during the reload animation of the Super Shotgun
Added the ability to interrupt the Super Shotgun reload animation to melee at the same frame we allow a Block/Parry
Shortened the delay for the player to interrupt Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher firing animations to Shield Block/Parry or Melee
Fixed an issue introduced in Update 2 that allowed players to potentially switch weapons earlier than intended after firing certain guns including Super Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, Grenade Launcher
Fixed the brief slowdown experienced after Parrying or using a Melee combo when 'Parry & Melee Slow Down' is set to 0
Players will now be restored to a minimum of 75 health upon checkpoint reload if they hit the checkpoint with less health than that amount (this excludes Pandemonium and Ultra Nightmare which don't have checkpoint reloading)
Corrected an issue where the low ammo notice appears well before the Cycler Plasma Rifle should be notifying for a low ammo state
Fixed the issue where the player could briefly become locked out of swapping to the BFC while using the Chainshot
Fixed an issue where upgrading all melee weapons could prevent the Melee Expert and Berserker achievements from completing
🛡Weapon Balance
Rail Spike Impaler
Developer Clarification: Impaler headshot damage was not universally increased in Update 2. The approach we took generally favored decreasing Impaler body shot damage in instances where scoring all headshots did not result in a meaningful difference in the total number of shots required to daze or kill a demon. We did increase headshot scaling in a few instances (E.G. Cyberdemon and Whiplash) where reducing body shot damage would have resulted in a longer-than-desired time-to-kill
Balance adjustments including:
Reduced Impaler damage vs. Cyberdemon
Reduced headshot scaling of empowered Impaler projectiles (via Salvage and Chronospike upgrades) vs. Whiplash
Reduced headshot scaling of non-empowered Impaler projectiles vs. Revenant
Super Shotgun
Balance adjustments including:
Increased Super Shotgun damage vs. Hell Knight and Battle Knight
Increased Super Shotgun damage vs. Cosmic Baron
Reverted the damage adjustments against Mancubus and its armor applied in Update 2
Increased Super Shotgun damage vs. Pinky Rider and Armored Pinky Rider
Increased base Super Shotgun (without upgrades) damage vs. Vagary armor
🗺 Levels
Active Tunable gameplay refinements are denoted below as: (*AT) for "Active Tunable"
⚔Combat Encounter Updates
Holy City of Aratum
🗡Final Encounter
Adjusted the Hell Knight respawn
Siege - Part 1 & Siege - Part 2
Increased time between maintain spawns in several encounters
Siege - Part 2
🗡Courtyard Section
(*AT) Fixed an issue where Titan gore collision would disrupt projectiles
Ancestral Forge
Resolved issues where additional combat encounters could be triggered erroneously
🗡Final fight
Removed the Imp and Mancubus maintain support in the Agaddon Hunter intro
Expanded the Arachnotron maintain window
Spire of Nerathul
🗡Komodo Boss Fight
Removed the maintain support from the Komodo intro
🗡Hanging Ship Path
Fixed the Arachnotron maintain respawning with inconsistent timing at the end of the encounter
🗡Overlook Secret
Fixes the Battle Knight maintain occasionally spawning as another enemy AI
The Kar’Thul Marshes
🗡Morale fight
Set Nightmare Imp Stalker maintain to begin after both Imp Stalkers are dead, rather than just one
Resurrection
Resolved issues where additional combat encounters could be triggered erroneously
Added plasma ammo in front of both plasma gates on the Maykr ship
The “Energy Shield” tutorial pop up does bypass the “Tutorials Off” setting
Final Battle
Changed the enemy AI composition in the final Atlan encounter so there are fewer armored enemies
🎰UI
Resolved the issue where viewing Newsfeed body content for live tiles displayed a blank pop-up and caused multiple log errors
Added the 'Energy Shield' popup tutorial to the Pause Menu's tutorial list
The Energy Shield tutorial in Resurrection will now bypass the "Tutorials Off" setting
🏭Engine
Fixed a crash that occurred during Ripatorium Endless mode on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 when playing for longer than 8 hours continuously
