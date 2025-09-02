🔧 Update 1.065 – New Version Now Live! 🔧
Shinobi, version 1.065 is here and it brings a brand-new Invite System to the game! 🎉
👥 Invite Your FriendsNow, when your friend registers, they can enter your username as their referrer.
Once they make their first purchase of 500 credits or more, you’ll receive a Friendship Kunai!
💠 Use Friendship Kunai to unlock:
- Amazing exclusive items
- Clan Chests
- Silver Magatama
- More Amazing items
🧍 Feeling solo?No problem. You can also buy Friendship Kunai for 1000 credits each.
Start inviting and start earning – your rewards await! 🔥
Changed files in this update