🔧 Update 1.065 – New Version Now Live! 🔧

Shinobi, version 1.065 is here and it brings a brand-new Invite System to the game! 🎉

👥 Invite Your Friends

💠 Use Friendship Kunai to unlock:

Amazing exclusive items



Clan Chests



Silver Magatama



More Amazing items



🧍 Feeling solo?

Now, when your friend registers, they can enter your username as their referrer.Once they make their first purchase of 500 credits or more, you’ll receive a Friendship Kunai!No problem. You can also buy Friendship Kunai for 1000 credits each.Start inviting and start earning – your rewards await! 🔥