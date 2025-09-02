 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19829220 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Update 1.065 – New Version Now Live! 🔧


Shinobi, version 1.065 is here and it brings a brand-new Invite System to the game! 🎉

👥 Invite Your Friends

Now, when your friend registers, they can enter your username as their referrer.
Once they make their first purchase of 500 credits or more, you’ll receive a Friendship Kunai!

💠 Use Friendship Kunai to unlock:

  • Amazing exclusive items
  • Clan Chests
  • Silver Magatama
  • More Amazing items


🧍 Feeling solo?

No problem. You can also buy Friendship Kunai for 1000 credits each.
Start inviting and start earning – your rewards await! 🔥

Changed files in this update

