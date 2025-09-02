This patch addressees some issues introduced by previous versions while improving on quality of life and adding some elements
Additions
- Small Visual polish pass for class selection menu on corruption
- Added Keyboard and mouse weapon bullet magnetism back as a game mutator due to popular request
- Added Team outlines for corruption
- Added ability to register string variables on builder mode by using a command object
- Added ability to change the value of a registered string variable by using the command object
- Added Simple If statement support for builder mode command object
- Added ability to stop command object execution by using the Stop; command
Changes
- Reduced camera shake strength for slide actions
- Reduced slide sound volume
- Glint effect will now fade out if zoomed in by a sniper or a non sniper weapon
- Increased drop pod phase duration for corruption
- Reduced splash damage radius for mega cone launcher
- Reduced fire rate radius for mega cone launcher
- Reduced self damage factor for mega cone launcher
- Reduced rocket jump force for mega cone launcher
- Changed sniper weapons to have the ability to rack if scoped
- Changed AT Sniper scope in to be faster
- Updated Ava’s walk speed at the lobby, she was super slow due to a movement system update
- Game will now prevent users from closing the ghost upload menu while such is still being processed by steam in order to prevent corrupted entries from showing
- Slight tweaks to insertion geometry
- Team Swap will now perform a dead animation on the currently controlled character
- Scripting updates to shooting range
- Health mutation can now heal owner by a lower amount
Fixes
- Fixed ammo box only giving ammo once
- Fixed Ragdolls having invalid limbs if exploded
- Fixed loadout editor missing the player character
- Fixed execution preview missing the player character
- Fixed soft lock caused by pausing the game while the store menu was open
- Fixed players having permanent slowdown caused by quick swapping AT sniper with another weapon
- Fixed key binds not saving
- Fixed Key bind reset button not working
- Fixed class selection widgets not getting removed on clients during team swap functions (noticeable at corruption)
- Fixed player body casting shadows on builder mode while being invisible
- Fixed quick melee sometimes getting stuck at the melee weapon (Sort of a experimental fix)
Changed files in this update