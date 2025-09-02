 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19829127
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch addressees some issues introduced by previous versions while improving on quality of life and adding some elements




Additions

  • Small Visual polish pass for class selection menu on corruption
  • Added Keyboard and mouse weapon bullet magnetism back as a game mutator due to popular request
  • Added Team outlines for corruption
  • Added ability to register string variables on builder mode by using a command object
  • Added ability to change the value of a registered string variable by using the command object
  • Added Simple If statement support for builder mode command object
  • Added ability to stop command object execution by using the Stop; command




Changes

  • Reduced camera shake strength for slide actions
  • Reduced slide sound volume
  • Glint effect will now fade out if zoomed in by a sniper or a non sniper weapon
  • Increased drop pod phase duration for corruption
  • Reduced splash damage radius for mega cone launcher
  • Reduced fire rate radius for mega cone launcher
  • Reduced self damage factor for mega cone launcher
  • Reduced rocket jump force for mega cone launcher
  • Changed sniper weapons to have the ability to rack if scoped
  • Changed AT Sniper scope in to be faster
  • Updated Ava’s walk speed at the lobby, she was super slow due to a movement system update
  • Game will now prevent users from closing the ghost upload menu while such is still being processed by steam in order to prevent corrupted entries from showing
  • Slight tweaks to insertion geometry
  • Team Swap will now perform a dead animation on the currently controlled character
  • Scripting updates to shooting range
  • Health mutation can now heal owner by a lower amount




Fixes

  • Fixed ammo box only giving ammo once
  • Fixed Ragdolls having invalid limbs if exploded
  • Fixed loadout editor missing the player character
  • Fixed execution preview missing the player character
  • Fixed soft lock caused by pausing the game while the store menu was open
  • Fixed players having permanent slowdown caused by quick swapping AT sniper with another weapon
  • Fixed key binds not saving
  • Fixed Key bind reset button not working
  • Fixed class selection widgets not getting removed on clients during team swap functions (noticeable at corruption)
  • Fixed player body casting shadows on builder mode while being invisible
  • Fixed quick melee sometimes getting stuck at the melee weapon (Sort of a experimental fix)

Changed files in this update

