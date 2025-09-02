Hello everyone! Today we have released Enzio-Ware v2.2.1-EA! (Not to be confused with 2.2.-1-EA, this one is not a negative release)

Feature Preview: Magicshop

First there were barbershops, then beautyshops, now Hecate has pioneered a brand new invention: the Magicshop! (please don’t kill me if barbershops came second)





The Magicshop is a new addition to the accessories application on the Enzio-System. Using it, you can customize your very own Enzio-System!! Either use the in-game tools, or import one you make yourself using the template linked below! Please follow the TOS.

ES Template





Using In-Game tools, you color and paint on the system and buttons individually. You have access to a simple pen-brush, alongside stickers of the various treasures and commemorative photos you’ve collected!

Using the external template, we have provided all layers, but at the end we’ll only ask you for the collapsed open+closed images. Enzio-Systems using the external templates are not limited to the bound the ones made in-game are. Be creative, but please keep in-mind this can lead to unintended behaviors.





This is currently a preview and not the final state of this feature. In addition to Steam Workshop support, I also eventually want to allow you to set an open/close sound. The in-game drawing application will also have a color history, I can’t promise undo/redo though.

Stylus and Theme creation will also get added later on if everything goes well with ES creation.

Magicshop FAQ

Does Magicshop support Steam Workshop? In the future we will add Steam Workshop support. This was only implemented now because I knew I could do it in about a day. For now, to share your creations, navigate to “ %localappdata%low\\Team PLC Games\\Enzio-Ware 2.0” in your file system, and find the folder your creation is in.

How many custom Enzio-System skins can I have? As many as your computer can hold in memory on the selection screen probably.



Microgame Additions

Added “Parkour” to Arthur’s episode All the information you need is on the task



Ambassador Certificate Additions

Ambassador's have access to exactly one exclusive sticker in the Magicshop, more are coming eventually (alongside the retired DMV items and items intended for 2.2.0-EA) sorry about the delay on that.

Audio Changes

Jordan remastered all the tracks, and the old versions have been swapped out! We will work on rebalancing audio in future patches

Enzio-Pon now has its own theme!

Gameplay Changes

“J” can now be used in some places where "Space" is requested. I implemented this because my space key is shotty.

What’s Next?

Current goal: all characters at 10 microgames by the end of September, and potentially all characters updated. As I thought, my laptop wasn’t sufficient enough to work on Enzio-Ware, and my vacation ended up being more of a move. I have my PC back now and Ava’s made most of the backgrounds I needed for Hecate and Jud, so expect them updated soon!!

The epilogue is delayed indefinitely (not because of Silksong it’s just realistically not going to release this month lol). I’m still trying to keep our original promise of releasing the full game before December, but what may end up happening is me releasing the epilogue (hopefully) on-time and holding off on transitioning out of Early Access until we polish up other areas.



Feedback Form