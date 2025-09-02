System - Fixed a bug where bonus Attackspeed would carry over to hit and dodge animations, further extending the player's intended invulnerability window.



SoraKohi(Assist) - Corrected the elemental damage dealt from fire to earth element.



Game has been updated to version 1.0.0.1 to address minor bugs as listed below.Thank you so much for playing The Final Flame and we hope you'll keep enjoying the game. Please do feel free to report any more bugs and I'll do my best to patch it.There will be news for major updates soon regarding the game's content so please stay tuned!-The Bread Igniter