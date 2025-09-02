Patch Notes:

BP_HUD_Interact now checks for a `IsActiveInteractible` on objects

Separated tower meshes (tower body and ladder) so only the ladders view as interactable.

Reduced interaction distance

Facility doors have been redone so they appear with proper \[E] Interact.

Car door trigger for ending two updated to work with the new system.

Sockets have been fixed on the intro level to have foliage and rocks actually on the ground and not floating.

Added options in gameplay menu for head tilt "snappiness".

Spelling fix on menu.

Fixed menu UI fading.

Updated menu game notice.

Fixed collision on fence

# Known Issues

* Steam Achievements are not being awarded properly. This is a big one I'm working on it!

* Map barrier fog is not rising correctly.

* Pause menu is not being added properly to Intro and EndCar scenes.

* The Signal Man sometimes gets stuck on obstacles.

* The Signal Man's speed is not being adjusted properly.

* Missing dialogue during the REDSHIFT in 3 locations. (Recorded - to be edited/added)



Thanks for playing my game! Please use the in-game QR code to report bugs.

- Luke