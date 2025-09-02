 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19829006 Edited 2 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Working as fast as I can to improve the current content and visual aids!

- Fixed map not centered on player by default
- Added Map labels to all relevant places.
- Added Reserved Keys Map Info (in-game menu)
- Fixed Horse collider.

