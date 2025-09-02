[0.7.11a1] - 02.09.2025 PLAYTEST Added - Freeze(hostile node): Express, Adds 2 Firewall on Reveal, TurnStart and Activation. Moves Avatar forward when activated.

- StableTrace core: Set Trace to 8, break 8 times to defeat. Don't reset Trace between turns;

- Deca: Set Trace and Firewall to 10, don't reset both between turns;

- LinkLossRemote(core): Remote, lose Link after move, Upload Data to restore Link.

Changed - 2 aspects start in the Deep run and TestRun-3;

- Barry reworked into the Final boss;

- Nullifier removed from the 2nd stage level pool;

Fixed - Level not found fallback fixed;