2 September 2025 Build 19828946 Edited 2 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[0.7.11a1] - 02.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Added

- Freeze(hostile node): Express, Adds 2 Firewall on Reveal, TurnStart and Activation. Moves Avatar forward when activated.
- StableTrace core: Set Trace to 8, break 8 times to defeat. Don't reset Trace between turns;
- Deca: Set Trace and Firewall to 10, don't reset both between turns;
- LinkLossRemote(core): Remote, lose Link after move, Upload Data to restore Link.

Changed

- 2 aspects start in the Deep run and TestRun-3;
- Barry reworked into the Final boss;
- Nullifier removed from the 2nd stage level pool;

Fixed

- Level not found fallback fixed;

