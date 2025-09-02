 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19828900
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New


New Monster + New Places

The New Monster is THE MINI WENDIGO, a skinny deer but not less danger
The New place is The Catacombs, part of the Cavern of Insanity, also I added new floors to the Tower and a new section to the Unknown Area.

Survival Mode Reimagined

Now with a bigger house, there's a new problem!
Wendigo will no longer open windows, he's now going to watch you throw them and the more he watches you, the more you get insane.
Now with an implacable AI that will be always making everything to make your sanity fall, he'll make each night become harder and harder, appearing in unexpected places and taking down the lights.
The old survival mode is still playable for now, just click in the button saying "wendigo".

Optimized Graphics + Better Interfaces

Now the game it's darker and more optimized, it keeps requiring good software, at least an Nvidia graphics card or equivalent, and a mid-end Ryzen processor or equivalent.
Also the offers a better design to the widgets to make you feel like you're in a AA game.

Stats System

Do you feel like the interface is too cluttered? Click TAB and it will disappear.
Now Hungry/Stamina/Health system is working properly, now you can take damage by stepping a mine, getting a shoot, getting attacked by a military, by falling and way more ways to get damaged, but you have medickits!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3296161
