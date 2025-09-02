 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19828862 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • added 2 more warehouse expansion levels

  • the observer sees a little further

Fixes

  • fairies can now fly into the room under the king's room

  • guests will not try to go under the new stairs, and the tracks under the stairs should disappear

  • treasure items should no longer fall through the display case and visitors no longer drop them

  • items that have already fallen through the floor should return to the inventory

  • fairies near the houses should not block hungry fairies and push less

  • stuck riders on horses should disappear over time or after a reboot

  • if you thought that the tables were missing from the store, now you will see them

  • the tutorial about the end of the game is shown only 1 time

  • a bed with bamboo is correctly placed at the far wall of the tavern on the 8th level

  • fix for saving the position of the pitchfork

  • small edits in the Simplified Chinese localization

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2756772
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link