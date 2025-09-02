the observer sees a little further

fairies can now fly into the room under the king's room

guests will not try to go under the new stairs, and the tracks under the stairs should disappear

treasure items should no longer fall through the display case and visitors no longer drop them

items that have already fallen through the floor should return to the inventory

fairies near the houses should not block hungry fairies and push less

stuck riders on horses should disappear over time or after a reboot

if you thought that the tables were missing from the store, now you will see them

the tutorial about the end of the game is shown only 1 time

a bed with bamboo is correctly placed at the far wall of the tavern on the 8th level

fix for saving the position of the pitchfork