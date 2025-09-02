Improvements
added 2 more warehouse expansion levels
the observer sees a little further
Fixes
fairies can now fly into the room under the king's room
guests will not try to go under the new stairs, and the tracks under the stairs should disappear
treasure items should no longer fall through the display case and visitors no longer drop them
items that have already fallen through the floor should return to the inventory
fairies near the houses should not block hungry fairies and push less
stuck riders on horses should disappear over time or after a reboot
if you thought that the tables were missing from the store, now you will see them
the tutorial about the end of the game is shown only 1 time
a bed with bamboo is correctly placed at the far wall of the tavern on the 8th level
fix for saving the position of the pitchfork
small edits in the Simplified Chinese localization
Changed files in this update