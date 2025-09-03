 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 3 September 2025 Build 19828728 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎉 Game Lens – Release Notes (v0.69) 🎉

It’s release time!
Game Lens officially launches on Steam today!
To celebrate, the app is 25% OFF for the next two weeks. Don’t miss it!
Please report any issues in our Discord.



✨ Highlights


    Double-click hotkey – New Push/Toggle via double-tap! Show the lens by pressing a hotkey twice quickly (default: 300 ms, customizable).
    Steam Cloud sync – Config files now automatically synchronize between your PCs via Steam Cloud.
    Localized store screenshots – The Steam store page now displays language-specific screenshots for each supported locale.



➤ Security/Compliance Notes

    No drivers, no admin rights, no low-level hooks.
    All user data remains in [tt]%APPDATA%\Game Lens[/tt].



Thanks for supporting the journey to 1.0 release!
Click the Discord button in-app and share your feedback – it helps us improve Game Lens even faster.

Release date: 2025-09-02
Build number: 0.69


EVENT TITLE TEXT

"
Game Lens Release
"

SUMMARY TEXT
"
🎉 Game Lens officially launches on Steam today!
To celebrate, the app is 💸25% OFF💸 for the next two weeks. Don’t miss it!
"

Changed files in this update

Depot 3842681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link