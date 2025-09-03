Game Lens Release

It’s release time!
Game Lens officially launches on Steam today!
To celebrate, the app is 25% OFF for the next two weeks. Don’t miss it!
Please report any issues in our Discord.
✨ Highlights
Double-click hotkey – New Push/Toggle via double-tap! Show the lens by pressing a hotkey twice quickly (default: 300 ms, customizable).
Steam Cloud sync – Config files now automatically synchronize between your PCs via Steam Cloud.
Localized store screenshots – The Steam store page now displays language-specific screenshots for each supported locale.
➤ Security/Compliance Notes
- No drivers, no admin rights, no low-level hooks.
All user data remains in [tt]%APPDATA%\Game Lens[/tt].
Thanks for supporting the journey to 1.0 release!
Click the Discord button in-app and share your feedback – it helps us improve Game Lens even faster.
Release date: 2025-09-02
Build number: 0.69
