9 September 2025 Build 19828700 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version Number: 23185

Major fix:

  • Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when placing buildings on missions with pre-placed Gun Turrets (“Guns Blazing” and “Stating the Blobb-vious”).

Tweaks and fixes:

  • Gun Turrets now properly target General Blobbius and all of his cronies.
  • A small rework of the mission “Stating the Blobb-vious” improves visuals and gameplay.
  • Artillery now properly targets high-ranking Brainioids in the mission “We’re in Big B Trouble”.
  • Janitors now properly yell when hurt, or if their doom is imminent. Poor things.
  • Small tutorial tweak in the mission "Guns Blazing" now properly highlights Chip's Overdrive ability.
  • A few typos were corrected.
  • The “IDKFA” achievement now works properly. If completed, reloading your save will trigger it.
  • A mysterious sphere named “Alien Cat Spawner” was removed from the game. Or was it?

