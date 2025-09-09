Major fix:
- Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when placing buildings on missions with pre-placed Gun Turrets (“Guns Blazing” and “Stating the Blobb-vious”).
Tweaks and fixes:
- Gun Turrets now properly target General Blobbius and all of his cronies.
- A small rework of the mission “Stating the Blobb-vious” improves visuals and gameplay.
- Artillery now properly targets high-ranking Brainioids in the mission “We’re in Big B Trouble”.
- Janitors now properly yell when hurt, or if their doom is imminent. Poor things.
- Small tutorial tweak in the mission "Guns Blazing" now properly highlights Chip's Overdrive ability.
- A few typos were corrected.
- The “IDKFA” achievement now works properly. If completed, reloading your save will trigger it.
- A mysterious sphere named “Alien Cat Spawner” was removed from the game. Or was it?
