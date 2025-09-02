Thank you all for your support during those hard 2 years of development!
I hope you enjoy the game, we've put a lot of effort in it.
If you encounter some bugs, don't hesitate to text us, we'll fix them ASAP.
Thank you all!
P.s. OST is coming up soon, just wait a little longer!
Fragile Reflection has been released!
Update notes via Steam Community
