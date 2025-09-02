 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19828651 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your support during those hard 2 years of development!

I hope you enjoy the game, we've put a lot of effort in it.

If you encounter some bugs, don't hesitate to text us, we'll fix them ASAP.

Thank you all!

P.s. OST is coming up soon, just wait a little longer!

