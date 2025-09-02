BALANCE CHANGES
Bosses and enemies names spoilers ahead!
Shade
Slightly reduced max HP scaling
Reduced heal over time
Reduced heal scaling
Jailer/Library Jailer
Reduced max HP and damage
Reduced max HP and damage scaling
Puppet Master
Reduced max HP and max HP scaling
Significantly reduced healing power, reduced heal scaling
Reduced max HP of summoned minions
Sirens
Reduced max HP
Spider Queen
Slightly reduced max HP and max HP scaling
Mirrored Amy
Significantly reduced self-Heal scaling
Shadow of Thomas
Reduced Devastating attack damage
Reduced Devastating attack self-heal
All changes might require restarting the level to apply!
NEW CONTENT/CHANGES
You can now show the Sphinx figurine to Tutu in Forest of the Lost.
Changed "Nailed planks" (the shield) name to "Nailed boards" to differentiate it from "Nailed plank" (the weapon). I don't know what was I thinking!
The gutter in The Doll House level now spawns thermos instead of a health potion.
BUG FIXES
There was a small chance of the Somnolent Wells City to wrongly generate key items placements, leading to level becoming unbeatable. This should be fixed now (you need to Abandon dream and start over if you are already stuck!)
Fixed Freezer in Somnolent Wells City (again! this time for good?)
Fixed Attic's doorway glitch, preventing players from entering the room when replaying the Attic level and using the controller or keyboard for movement.
Cocoons and several other elements would display wrong graphics on room's re-entry.
Spider running around the tree trunk in the Forest of the Lost was causing issues when entering the room from the North. Spider's possible spawning locations have been updated.
Amy's and Tutu's names and portraits were swapped during one line of a conversation.
Fixed a glitch where a shield would be left permanently visible by the character's player if the combat ended due to damage over time while the player was defending.
Fixed several instances of game soft-locking after double-clicking to perform an action.
Fixed Dreams Journal from displaying multiple entries after dream 12 (in some instances)
Fixed issue with some puzzle views displaying shaders carried over from another puzzle (or puzzle-like) elements like TV screen static.
Few objects had wrong states, like the metal coffin in Cave after revisiting it when it was already fully investigated previously.
A dialogue with Tutu about the kid in the Attic would end abruptly. It has been fixed.
The clothes shop in Somnolent Wells City - the changing rooms were not clearly visible to some players, so the graphics have been updated.
Combat with multiple mannequins would sometimes softlock after using a Slowing attacks. This should be fixed (you may still experience a several seconds delay)
UI glitch causing "Interact" and "Close" prompts to be duplicated on the right side of Inventory screen has been fixed.
Fixed several map issues with The Library.
Several instances of missing texts have been fixed
Several typos and grammar mistakes in both EN and PL versions
