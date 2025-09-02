 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19828632 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BALANCE CHANGES

Bosses and enemies names spoilers ahead!

Shade

  • Slightly reduced max HP scaling

  • Reduced heal over time

  • Reduced heal scaling

Jailer/Library Jailer

  • Reduced max HP and damage

  • Reduced max HP and damage scaling

Puppet Master

  • Reduced max HP and max HP scaling

  • Significantly reduced healing power, reduced heal scaling

  • Reduced max HP of summoned minions

Sirens

  • Reduced max HP

Spider Queen

  • Slightly reduced max HP and max HP scaling

Mirrored Amy

  • Significantly reduced self-Heal scaling

Shadow of Thomas

  • Reduced Devastating attack damage

  • Reduced Devastating attack self-heal

All changes might require restarting the level to apply!

NEW CONTENT/CHANGES

  • You can now show the Sphinx figurine to Tutu in Forest of the Lost.

  • Changed "Nailed planks" (the shield) name to "Nailed boards" to differentiate it from "Nailed plank" (the weapon). I don't know what was I thinking!

  • The gutter in The Doll House level now spawns thermos instead of a health potion.

BUG FIXES

  • There was a small chance of the Somnolent Wells City to wrongly generate key items placements, leading to level becoming unbeatable. This should be fixed now (you need to Abandon dream and start over if you are already stuck!)

  • Fixed Freezer in Somnolent Wells City (again! this time for good?)

  • Fixed Attic's doorway glitch, preventing players from entering the room when replaying the Attic level and using the controller or keyboard for movement.

  • Cocoons and several other elements would display wrong graphics on room's re-entry.

  • Spider running around the tree trunk in the Forest of the Lost was causing issues when entering the room from the North. Spider's possible spawning locations have been updated.

  • Amy's and Tutu's names and portraits were swapped during one line of a conversation.

  • Fixed a glitch where a shield would be left permanently visible by the character's player if the combat ended due to damage over time while the player was defending.

  • Fixed several instances of game soft-locking after double-clicking to perform an action.

  • Fixed Dreams Journal from displaying multiple entries after dream 12 (in some instances)

  • Fixed issue with some puzzle views displaying shaders carried over from another puzzle (or puzzle-like) elements like TV screen static.

  • Few objects had wrong states, like the metal coffin in Cave after revisiting it when it was already fully investigated previously.

  • A dialogue with Tutu about the kid in the Attic would end abruptly. It has been fixed.

  • The clothes shop in Somnolent Wells City - the changing rooms were not clearly visible to some players, so the graphics have been updated.

  • Combat with multiple mannequins would sometimes softlock after using a Slowing attacks. This should be fixed (you may still experience a several seconds delay)

  • UI glitch causing "Interact" and "Close" prompts to be duplicated on the right side of Inventory screen has been fixed.

  • Fixed several map issues with The Library.

  • Several instances of missing texts have been fixed

  • Several typos and grammar mistakes in both EN and PL versions

Changed files in this update

