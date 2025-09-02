Shade

Jailer/Library Jailer

Puppet Master

Sirens

Spider Queen

Mirrored Amy

Shadow of Thomas

All changes might require restarting the level to apply!

The gutter in The Doll House level now spawns thermos instead of a health potion.

Changed "Nailed planks" (the shield) name to "Nailed boards" to differentiate it from "Nailed plank" (the weapon). I don't know what was I thinking!

You can now show the Sphinx figurine to Tutu in Forest of the Lost.

There was a small chance of the Somnolent Wells City to wrongly generate key items placements, leading to level becoming unbeatable. This should be fixed now (you need to Abandon dream and start over if you are already stuck!)

Fixed Freezer in Somnolent Wells City (again! this time for good?)

Fixed Attic's doorway glitch, preventing players from entering the room when replaying the Attic level and using the controller or keyboard for movement.

Cocoons and several other elements would display wrong graphics on room's re-entry.

Spider running around the tree trunk in the Forest of the Lost was causing issues when entering the room from the North. Spider's possible spawning locations have been updated.

Amy's and Tutu's names and portraits were swapped during one line of a conversation.

Fixed a glitch where a shield would be left permanently visible by the character's player if the combat ended due to damage over time while the player was defending.

Fixed several instances of game soft-locking after double-clicking to perform an action.

Fixed Dreams Journal from displaying multiple entries after dream 12 (in some instances)

Fixed issue with some puzzle views displaying shaders carried over from another puzzle (or puzzle-like) elements like TV screen static.

Few objects had wrong states, like the metal coffin in Cave after revisiting it when it was already fully investigated previously.

A dialogue with Tutu about the kid in the Attic would end abruptly. It has been fixed.

The clothes shop in Somnolent Wells City - the changing rooms were not clearly visible to some players, so the graphics have been updated.

Combat with multiple mannequins would sometimes softlock after using a Slowing attacks. This should be fixed (you may still experience a several seconds delay)

UI glitch causing "Interact" and "Close" prompts to be duplicated on the right side of Inventory screen has been fixed.

Fixed several map issues with The Library.

Several instances of missing texts have been fixed