2 September 2025 Build 19828611 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.32 is here!

You can now join a random game!

It has to be hosted:

  • without sharing the screen

  • with no password

  • as a public game

The list of the available AI hosts can now be refreshed

+other fixes and improvements!

