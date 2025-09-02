# Patch Notes; August 2025 (Q3)##GameplayBeastiary implementation: memory of monster behavior, vulnerabilities, and behaviors.Characters share a common record of kills, deaths, and observations.Knowledge is applied at level completion by death or staircase.Incremental knowledge is accumulated during gameplay, though not persisted forother character classes.Randomness seed is derived from the system: getrandom() or getentropy(). The previous /dev/urandom source is a fallback.Fractional exp is awarded## Artgreyscale adjusted, each step is a doubling of perceived brightnesscolor adjusted to match the brightness of greyscaleminimap color update; added color for doors, chests, and glyphs## PC featuresx: examine command views all monsters, then all objects'b' for bestiary when viewing a monsterESC aborts the current type (monster/object)sort by distance