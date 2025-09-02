# Patch Notes; August 2025 (Q3)
##Gameplay
Beastiary implementation: memory of monster behavior, vulnerabilities, and behaviors.
Characters share a common record of kills, deaths, and observations.
Knowledge is applied at level completion by death or staircase.
Incremental knowledge is accumulated during gameplay, though not persisted forother character classes.
Randomness seed is derived from the system: getrandom() or getentropy(). The previous /dev/urandom source is a fallback.
Fractional exp is awarded
## Art
greyscale adjusted, each step is a doubling of perceived brightness
color adjusted to match the brightness of greyscale
minimap color update; added color for doors, chests, and glyphs
## PC features
x: examine command views all monsters, then all objects
'b' for bestiary when viewing a monster
ESC aborts the current type (monster/object)
sort by distance
https://rufe.org/moria/patch2025_q3.html
Bestiary, Fractional XP awards, and color update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update