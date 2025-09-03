 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19828516 Edited 3 September 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 2 is now live with the following changes:
  • Fixed crash when unlocking the mouse pointer and exiting the track layer by using mouse scroll wheel on "hop off"
  • Fixed turnout building when unlocking the mouse pointer and clicking on "build turnout"
  • Fixed key mapping to recognise modifier keys (shift, alt, ctrl) and combinations of such keys
  • Added settings option to restore default keys

