- Fixed crash when unlocking the mouse pointer and exiting the track layer by using mouse scroll wheel on "hop off"
- Fixed turnout building when unlocking the mouse pointer and clicking on "build turnout"
- Fixed key mapping to recognise modifier keys (shift, alt, ctrl) and combinations of such keys
- Added settings option to restore default keys
Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 2 is now live with the following changes:
Changed files in this update