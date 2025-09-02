Update Optimizations:
1. Added red UI prompts for monsters in beast waves (so you won’t have to worry about finding them anymore).
2. Optimized the issue of low frame rates when taking out new ziplines due to too many ziplines.
3. Fixed some zipline sliding issues.
4. Increased compound bow damage from 8 to 12 (due to its fast projectile speed, the arrowhead has damage bonus).
5. Fixed the issue of marine life death drops (this resolves the new issue left by yesterday’s floating corpses).
6. Fixed the bug with barricades opening.
Changed files in this update