2 September 2025 Build 19828465
Update notes via Steam Community
Increased contrast

Added "dragging dots" by holding right-click and dragging over the field

Added ghost marker. Toggle placing ghosts by pressing the ghost button or by holding shift

Added undo history

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3225451
  • Loading history…
