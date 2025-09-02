Patch 1.0.1 is now live!
Balance Changes
- Dolphin now waits 1.5 seconds before re-entering the arena (Previously 0)
- Purity Core now only applies to actions without modifiers and modules 🦑
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the abandon dive button could brick runs if used in the depth overview screen 🦑
- Fixed unlock buttons being disabled if the user gained enough research points during the same run
- Fixed the run overview sometimes showing the deepest depth as one too deep
- Fixed research animation reward sounds playing if the player skips the animation
- Fixed a bug where the shield effect tooltip would show the wrong text
Other Changes
- Doubled the speed of the Pentagram preview 🦑
- Fixed typos and localization errors
🦑: community suggestions or bug reports
Have fun playing :)
Changed files in this update