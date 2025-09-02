 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19828304 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1 is now live!

Balance Changes


  • Dolphin now waits 1.5 seconds before re-entering the arena (Previously 0)
  • Purity Core now only applies to actions without modifiers and modules 🦑


Bug Fixes


  • Fixed a bug where the abandon dive button could brick runs if used in the depth overview screen 🦑
  • Fixed unlock buttons being disabled if the user gained enough research points during the same run
  • Fixed the run overview sometimes showing the deepest depth as one too deep
  • Fixed research animation reward sounds playing if the player skips the animation
  • Fixed a bug where the shield effect tooltip would show the wrong text


Other Changes


  • Doubled the speed of the Pentagram preview 🦑
  • Fixed typos and localization errors


🦑: community suggestions or bug reports

Have fun playing :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Beta Content Depot 1569241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link