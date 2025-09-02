 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19828286 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Improvements

[] Added new languages: Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Hindi, and Russian
[] New PC Building Minigame – now you can build PCs of all rarities. This brings more content to the early game when workers and upgrades are still scarce, also serving as a tutorial about essential parts and rarities. This is just the beginning: soon we’ll add more parts, more minigames, and more missions! Feedback is always welcome.
[] New Tutorial added
[] More information about hiring and ads
[] Security cameras added to more rooms
[] New marker for Bonuses and Special Workers


🐞 Bugs

[] Fixed bug where two error messages overlapped
[] Fixed bug where job ad buttons didn’t enable even with enough coins
  • Fixed bug where x2 Energy Drinks didn’t display the timer


    ⚖️ Balancing

    [] Reduced computer Expedition time to 150 seconds (was 375), making early progress faster
    [] Players now start with more Energy Drinks to speed up early game
    • [*] Added new Buffs and Debuffs:
     - Unlucky – Reduces luck everywhere
     - Lazy – Increases rest time
     - Only Common – Produces only Common items
     - Learning Boost – Reduces training time in %
     - Warranty Luck – Increases luck during Warranty
     - Lucky Assembler – Increases luck in PC Building
     - Video Luck – Increases luck in Video Creation
     - Expedition Luck – Increases luck in Expedition
     - Infinite Coffee – Decreases rest time
     - Golden Touch – Increases money earnings in %
     - Only Legendary – Produces only Legendary items
     - Only Mythic – Produces only Mythic items

    Changed files in this update

    Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link