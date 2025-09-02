[] Added new languages: Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Hindi, and Russian
[] New PC Building Minigame – now you can build PCs of all rarities. This brings more content to the early game when workers and upgrades are still scarce, also serving as a tutorial about essential parts and rarities. This is just the beginning: soon we’ll add more parts, more minigames, and more missions! Feedback is always welcome.
[] New Tutorial added
[] More information about hiring and ads
[] Security cameras added to more rooms
[] New marker for Bonuses and Special Workers
🐞 Bugs
[] Fixed bug where two error messages overlapped
[] Fixed bug where job ad buttons didn’t enable even with enough coins
⚖️ Balancing
[] Reduced computer Expedition time to 150 seconds (was 375), making early progress faster
[] Players now start with more Energy Drinks to speed up early game
- Unlucky – Reduces luck everywhere
- Lazy – Increases rest time
- Only Common – Produces only Common items
- Learning Boost – Reduces training time in %
- Warranty Luck – Increases luck during Warranty
- Lucky Assembler – Increases luck in PC Building
- Video Luck – Increases luck in Video Creation
- Expedition Luck – Increases luck in Expedition
- Infinite Coffee – Decreases rest time
- Golden Touch – Increases money earnings in %
- Only Legendary – Produces only Legendary items
- Only Mythic – Produces only Mythic items
Changed files in this update