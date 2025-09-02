✨ Improvements



[] Added new languages: Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Hindi, and Russian

[] New PC Building Minigame – now you can build PCs of all rarities. This brings more content to the early game when workers and upgrades are still scarce, also serving as a tutorial about essential parts and rarities. This is just the beginning: soon we’ll add more parts, more minigames, and more missions! Feedback is always welcome.

[] New Tutorial added

[] More information about hiring and ads

[] Security cameras added to more rooms

[] New marker for Bonuses and Special Workers





🐞 Bugs



[] Fixed bug where two error messages overlapped

[] Fixed bug where job ad buttons didn’t enable even with enough coins

Fixed bug where x2 Energy Drinks didn’t display the timer





⚖️ Balancing



[] Reduced computer Expedition time to 150 seconds (was 375), making early progress faster

[] Players now start with more Energy Drinks to speed up early game

[*] Added new Buffs and Debuffs:

- Unlucky – Reduces luck everywhere

- Lazy – Increases rest time

- Only Common – Produces only Common items

- Learning Boost – Reduces training time in %

- Warranty Luck – Increases luck during Warranty

- Lucky Assembler – Increases luck in PC Building

- Video Luck – Increases luck in Video Creation

- Expedition Luck – Increases luck in Expedition

- Infinite Coffee – Decreases rest time

- Golden Touch – Increases money earnings in %

- Only Legendary – Produces only Legendary items

- Only Mythic – Produces only Mythic items