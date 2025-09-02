Stream - A - Thon
On September 4th 2025 watch 24 hours of Yard Sale schinanigans live on YouTube!
Thanks to the incredible Yard Sale community for coming together for this big day and a big thank you to Amp ReVamped for organizing the event.
Starting at 12am Central time and running for 24 straight hours. The stream will be passed through 10 YouTubers and is sure to be a blast.
For more info and links to the streams join our community.
https://discord.gg/ZcEt8CEa9H?event=1411406728334938183
New YouTubers
We are excited to add 3 new awesome YouTubers and friends as collectibles in game. Introducing PlaywithMoxie, AmpReVamped, and WiimZaan. Thanks to these 3 wonderful ladies for all thier support and hours of entertainment.
- 6 new item sets to complete
- 21 new items in total
Changes
- Tables and shelves are picked up with the R key
- Interactable Items are highlighted when looking at them
- Changed the crosshair
- Added a confirm to sleeping
- Lockpicks are not used up unless they break
- When setting an item for sale the menu shows the item name and a picture
Fix
- NPC doesn't get stuck on mailbox
- Potable tools are not forced out of hand when walking past a workbench
- Coins are slightly larger
Changed files in this update