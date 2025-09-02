Stream - A - Thon

New YouTubers

6 new item sets to complete



21 new items in total



Changes

Tables and shelves are picked up with the R key



Interactable Items are highlighted when looking at them



Changed the crosshair



Added a confirm to sleeping



Lockpicks are not used up unless they break



When setting an item for sale the menu shows the item name and a picture



Fix

NPC doesn't get stuck on mailbox



Potable tools are not forced out of hand when walking past a workbench



Coins are slightly larger



Thanks to the incredible Yard Sale community for coming together for this big day and a big thank you to Amp ReVamped for organizing the event.Starting at 12am Central time and running for 24 straight hours. The stream will be passed through 10 YouTubers and is sure to be a blast.For more info and links to the streams join our community.