This is the second part of the global patch with a new team and super strikes!

The tournament is in full swing, and even the pirates couldn't resist joining, loading the balls with bombs.

The Pirates and Ninjas teams are the first in this update to receive their super strikes!

Patch Changes List:

- Added a new team - Pirates;

- Added a new mechanic - Super Strike.

A small tip about the super strike:

To activate the super shot, it is necessary to accumulate energy, which team members receive when the opposing goalkeeper deflects the ball. When fully charged, the super shot is automatically applied.

You can send your suggestions for game improvements or any bugs you find to our Game Community. We will definitely consider and try to implement your wishes!