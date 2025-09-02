Patch Notes — Hotfix 1.0.1
🔧 Gameplay & Progression
Adjusted Tier 4 Step "House Building": Cobalt Ore is no longer required. This fixes a progression blocker in the game’s logic.
Spell Teacher menu now displays a tip on how to assign abilities to slots. This requires building a Spellbinding Table, whose recipe is unlocked through the Obelisk.
The experience bar at the bottom will no longer be shown once you reach the maximum level.
The Obelisk now remembers your last selected Step and no longer defaults back to Tier 0 every time.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players could die from hunger by accidentally dealing a critical hit to themselves (yes, you read that right).
Fixed an issue where client players couldn’t see their Critical Strike chance in the character menu.
Fixed a bug where the text "Click to Fast Travel" wasn’t translated into other languages.
Fixed a localization bug where ally nameplates were cut off in certain languages.
Fixed an issue where abilities sometimes couldn’t be used right after finishing their cooldown.
Fixed a bug where the Sprint ability could get stuck on clients, leading to severe gameplay issues.
Fixed a bug where allies in Safe Zone could disappear from a client’s screen due to a server sync issue.
A huge thank you to everyone who shares feedback and reports bugs. Every message helps us polish the game and move forward faster.
Changed files in this update