Patch Notes — Hotfix 1.0.1

The Obelisk now remembers your last selected Step and no longer defaults back to Tier 0 every time.

The experience bar at the bottom will no longer be shown once you reach the maximum level.

Spell Teacher menu now displays a tip on how to assign abilities to slots. This requires building a Spellbinding Table, whose recipe is unlocked through the Obelisk.

Adjusted Tier 4 Step "House Building": Cobalt Ore is no longer required. This fixes a progression blocker in the game’s logic.

Fixed an issue where players could die from hunger by accidentally dealing a critical hit to themselves (yes, you read that right).

Fixed an issue where client players couldn’t see their Critical Strike chance in the character menu.

Fixed a bug where the text "Click to Fast Travel" wasn’t translated into other languages.

Fixed a localization bug where ally nameplates were cut off in certain languages.

Fixed an issue where abilities sometimes couldn’t be used right after finishing their cooldown.

Fixed a bug where the Sprint ability could get stuck on clients, leading to severe gameplay issues.