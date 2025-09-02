 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19828167 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes — Hotfix 1.0.1


🔧 Gameplay & Progression

  • Adjusted Tier 4 Step "House Building": Cobalt Ore is no longer required. This fixes a progression blocker in the game’s logic.

  • Spell Teacher menu now displays a tip on how to assign abilities to slots. This requires building a Spellbinding Table, whose recipe is unlocked through the Obelisk.

  • The experience bar at the bottom will no longer be shown once you reach the maximum level.

  • The Obelisk now remembers your last selected Step and no longer defaults back to Tier 0 every time.


🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could die from hunger by accidentally dealing a critical hit to themselves (yes, you read that right).

  • Fixed an issue where client players couldn’t see their Critical Strike chance in the character menu.

  • Fixed a bug where the text "Click to Fast Travel" wasn’t translated into other languages.

  • Fixed a localization bug where ally nameplates were cut off in certain languages.

  • Fixed an issue where abilities sometimes couldn’t be used right after finishing their cooldown.

  • Fixed a bug where the Sprint ability could get stuck on clients, leading to severe gameplay issues.

  • Fixed a bug where allies in Safe Zone could disappear from a client’s screen due to a server sync issue.

A huge thank you to everyone who shares feedback and reports bugs. Every message helps us polish the game and move forward faster.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2868101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link