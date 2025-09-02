 Skip to content
Major 2 September 2025 Build 19828166 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, space explorers! 🌌
We’ve got huge news — the story update for Digger: Galactic Treasures is here!

We’ve added a continuation of the storyline and an entirely new location — the Ice World.
Here’s what’s waiting for you:

✨ Brand-new artifacts

💎 Unique resources

🧩 New achievements

⚒ A new mining tool

💣 For hardcore players — the powerful Annihilator Bomb

🔦 A brighter and more convenient flashlight

🎆 New explosion sounds to boost the thrill

🪐 Improved asteroid materials and overall graphics

🔧 Better physics to make digging and exploring even smoother

⚡ Optimization and lots of small fixes

Thank you to everyone who keeps playing, sharing feedback, and helping us grow the game!
The Ice World is waiting for its first pioneers ❄🚀

See you among the stars, friends! 🌠

