Hello, space explorers! 🌌
We’ve got huge news — the story update for Digger: Galactic Treasures is here!
We’ve added a continuation of the storyline and an entirely new location — the Ice World.
Here’s what’s waiting for you:
✨ Brand-new artifacts
💎 Unique resources
🧩 New achievements
⚒ A new mining tool
💣 For hardcore players — the powerful Annihilator Bomb
🔦 A brighter and more convenient flashlight
🎆 New explosion sounds to boost the thrill
🪐 Improved asteroid materials and overall graphics
🔧 Better physics to make digging and exploring even smoother
⚡ Optimization and lots of small fixes
Thank you to everyone who keeps playing, sharing feedback, and helping us grow the game!
The Ice World is waiting for its first pioneers ❄🚀
See you among the stars, friends! 🌠
