✨ New Features

Social Media Links: Menu buttons now actually open socials—share victories with ease!

Dyno Testing: Costs cash instead of gold—tune freely without premium spend.

Engine Weight Tweaks: More precise decimals for ultra-realistic sim.



🔧 Improvements

Skip Options: Skip level-up, story, and delivery cutscenes to race faster.

Track Unlocks: Progression now works properly—no surprises!

Immersive Audio: Tracks sound unique with environment-based reverb.

Lag Protection: Physics + FPS handling improved for smoother races.

Session Recovery: Expired session? Auto-retries now kick in.

Car Part Viewer: Rotate camera to inspect every upgrade.

Garage Readability: Text shadows make stats/upgrades easier to read.

Cleaner UI: Polished buttons, consistent progress counters, better reward displays.

Faster Loads: Daniel’s races + other screens now load quicker.

Settings Links: Support, privacy, and ToS buttons functional.



🛠️ Fixes



🎮 Gameplay & Racing

Fixed NOS double-activation, boost errors, and tire stance recs.

Instant Race betting validation corrected.

Server reliability + race stat tracking improved.



💻 UI & Menus

Inventory, profile, follower counts now accurate.

Car damage displays properly on world map.

Fixed wheel spacers, tire/paint purchases, and dyno graph issues.

Fast Eddy’s used car timers now correct.

Conversations + tachometer messages display right.

Spectator Mode stabilized - voting, countdowns, emojis fixed.



📦 Content & Loading

Fixed missing/incorrect images (campaign, events, celebrations).

Offline asset errors resolved.

LOD models + exclusive parts load properly.



🎨 Visuals

Numerous fixes across cars.

Enhanced visuals in Garage + Tustin for a sleeker look.

will let you all know when its available to play 🙂