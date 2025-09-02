✨ New Features
Social Media Links: Menu buttons now actually open socials—share victories with ease!
Dyno Testing: Costs cash instead of gold—tune freely without premium spend.
Engine Weight Tweaks: More precise decimals for ultra-realistic sim.
🔧 Improvements
Skip Options: Skip level-up, story, and delivery cutscenes to race faster.
Track Unlocks: Progression now works properly—no surprises!
Immersive Audio: Tracks sound unique with environment-based reverb.
Lag Protection: Physics + FPS handling improved for smoother races.
Session Recovery: Expired session? Auto-retries now kick in.
Car Part Viewer: Rotate camera to inspect every upgrade.
Garage Readability: Text shadows make stats/upgrades easier to read.
Cleaner UI: Polished buttons, consistent progress counters, better reward displays.
Faster Loads: Daniel’s races + other screens now load quicker.
Settings Links: Support, privacy, and ToS buttons functional.
🛠️ Fixes
🎮 Gameplay & Racing
Fixed NOS double-activation, boost errors, and tire stance recs.
Instant Race betting validation corrected.
Server reliability + race stat tracking improved.
💻 UI & Menus
Inventory, profile, follower counts now accurate.
Car damage displays properly on world map.
Fixed wheel spacers, tire/paint purchases, and dyno graph issues.
Fast Eddy’s used car timers now correct.
Conversations + tachometer messages display right.
Spectator Mode stabilized - voting, countdowns, emojis fixed.
📦 Content & Loading
Fixed missing/incorrect images (campaign, events, celebrations).
Offline asset errors resolved.
LOD models + exclusive parts load properly.
🎨 Visuals
Numerous fixes across cars.
Enhanced visuals in Garage + Tustin for a sleeker look.
will let you all know when its available to play 🙂
Auto Legends – Patch Notes [Version 0.15.826]
