Updated descriptions of Repair platform, Living armor and Swarmor due to the strengthening of the Living hull.

Extraction complex: The maximum level of the effect enhancement has been reduced from 5 to 3. Effect power scaling changed from 5, 6, 7, 7, 8 to 6, 7, 8.

TCU: Fixed an old bug in which the device incorrectly gave accuracy to droids.

Maneuvering engines: The maximum level of effect improvement has been increased from 5 to 10.

Radar: Now has 5% tracking (ignores part of the cloak). It works multiplicatively, which means that the small masking is almost not removed.

Parasites: Activation time reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds. Now it also spreads like Aglu. Also gained immunity to itself after use (as in self-attack/weapon block).

Aglu: Now spreads to all nearby targets (within a small radius) if the target died during effect.

Battery: After activation, energy consumption of the next device will be reduced.

Micro-improvements were reworked in connection with the rebalancing of ships and the addition of a cargo from reactors and the introduction of the need for ammo.

Cruiser class feature has been moved to the ship effects to improve visibility of it.

Destroyers can now be seen in the Black Market and in the donation shop, and they can now pass back to the 1st sector.

The description of the Living hull for Irrians has been changed. Also, the Living hull now increases regeneration from Living armor and boosts armor from Swarmor.

A new feature has been added for some Irrian ships that were hardly used.

Due to changes in the stats of many ships, their recipes have been changed in micro-improvements.

Carrier lost the 3rd system, but became much cheaper. Also, almost all circuitry and crystals were transferred to upgrade to the Supercarrier.

Defensive stats of the Infiltrators were redistributed into attack features.

The option to accelerate orders has been added.

The booster for increasing the pickup radius has been strengthened from x2 to x3.

Removed the scaling of the purchase price of new restoration slots and their base price. Now the price starting with 3 slots: 50, 75, 100 (followed by 100).

Premium now reduces the lot exhibition tax by 33%.

Auction slots open from the beginning of the game reduced to 1. Now the only available slot for credits is the second one (100k). Significantly reduced the scaling of the purchase price of new slots.

Added many quests for learning basic mechanics of battle.

Upgrades to T1 ships in sector 1 in the Hive in the Ovdar system are now available if you have the right key, which can be obtained by completing a new chain of quests.

Now shows directly on the map whether the portal has passage fees and which portals stable.

Infinite quests in C3 now open access to the nearest portals for free passage.

The quest "C3 Research" now has a 15-minute limit.

The quest to destroy bastions has been redone. Any 4 bastions are now required to be destroyed.

Asteroids of the 3rd sector are now not infinite. The field can be exhausted, after which a new field with new ore will appear. The asteroids themselves stopped shrinking from depletion in such fields. After full exhaustion, asteroid field will disappear after 1 minute.

Added showcase of "Reactors" and "Absolute armor" stats in the catalog of ships.

Fixed errors in the auction UI when selecting the "Request" option.

The unique module on the RL now gives more accuracy on the ship and does not increase the hit on the defensive drones.

The function of enabling/disabling individual modules of the station is now possible. Disabled modules are visible in the interface.

Added module catalog for convenience in planning your modularity.

Increased maximum level from 41 to 42.

Added hotkey on "N" for quick removal of all droids (can be changed in settings).

In the window of droids quick activation, energy consumption of them is now visible.

The button will no longer be shown in the modernization window to turn on micro-improvements if they are absent on the ship.

If the selection of ships when upgrading is more than 2, then they are now displayed in a large selection window.

The cost of the modularity of all weapons has been reworked due to their relevance, frequency of use and power scaling.