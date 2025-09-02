Devices
Reactor repair cost modifier reduced from x2 to x1.
Repair platform: 120 => 160 droid repair. Also added a visual effect during operation
Generator: 25 energy/s for 5 s => 12 energy/s for 10 s.
Battery: After activation, energy consumption of the next device will be reduced.
Aglu: Now spreads to all nearby targets (within a small radius) if the target died during effect.
Parasites: Activation time reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds. Now it also spreads like Aglu. Also gained immunity to itself after use (as in self-attack/weapon block).
Radar: Now has 5% tracking (ignores part of the cloak). It works multiplicatively, which means that the small masking is almost not removed.
Maneuvering engines: The maximum level of effect improvement has been increased from 5 to 10.
TCU: Fixed an old bug in which the device incorrectly gave accuracy to droids.
Extraction complex: The maximum level of the effect enhancement has been reduced from 5 to 3. Effect power scaling changed from 5, 6, 7, 7, 8 to 6, 7, 8.
Updated descriptions of Repair platform, Living armor and Swarmor due to the strengthening of the Living hull.
Flare: Now fully ignores droid armor.
Ships
Many little-used ships received stat buffs (Anid defense ships also received anticrit).
Defensive stats of the Infiltrators were redistributed into attack features.
Carrier lost the 3rd system, but became much cheaper. Also, almost all circuitry and crystals were transferred to upgrade to the Supercarrier.
Due to changes in the stats of many ships, their recipes have been changed in micro-improvements.
A new feature has been added for some Irrian ships that were hardly used.
The description of the Living hull for Irrians has been changed. Also, the Living hull now increases regeneration from Living armor and boosts armor from Swarmor.
Destroyers can now be seen in the Black Market and in the donation shop, and they can now pass back to the 1st sector.
Cruiser class feature has been moved to the ship effects to improve visibility of it.
Micro-improvements were reworked in connection with the rebalancing of ships and the addition of a cargo from reactors and the introduction of the need for ammo.
In-game purchases
Auction slots open from the beginning of the game reduced to 1. Now the only available slot for credits is the second one (100k). Significantly reduced the scaling of the purchase price of new slots.
Premium now reduces the lot exhibition tax by 33%.
Removed the scaling of the purchase price of new restoration slots and their base price. Now the price starting with 3 slots: 50, 75, 100 (followed by 100).
The booster for increasing the pickup radius has been strengthened from x2 to x3.
The option to accelerate orders has been added.
Quests
The quest to destroy bastions has been redone. Any 4 bastions are now required to be destroyed.
The quest "C3 Research" now has a 15-minute limit.
Infinite quests in C3 now open access to the nearest portals for free passage.
Now shows directly on the map whether the portal has passage fees and which portals stable.
Triton passage tax reduced from 3k to 2k.
Triton exit tax removed.
Upgrades to T1 ships in sector 1 in the Hive in the Ovdar system are now available if you have the right key, which can be obtained by completing a new chain of quests.
Added many quests for learning basic mechanics of battle.
General changes
Asteroids of the 3rd sector are now not infinite. The field can be exhausted, after which a new field with new ore will appear. The asteroids themselves stopped shrinking from depletion in such fields. After full exhaustion, asteroid field will disappear after 1 minute.
Added showcase of "Reactors" and "Absolute armor" stats in the catalog of ships.
Fixed errors in the auction UI when selecting the "Request" option.
The unique module on the RL now gives more accuracy on the ship and does not increase the hit on the defensive drones.
The function of enabling/disabling individual modules of the station is now possible. Disabled modules are visible in the interface.
Added module catalog for convenience in planning your modularity.
Increased maximum level from 41 to 42.
Added hotkey on "N" for quick removal of all droids (can be changed in settings).
In the window of droids quick activation, energy consumption of them is now visible.
The button will no longer be shown in the modernization window to turn on micro-improvements if they are absent on the ship.
If the selection of ships when upgrading is more than 2, then they are now displayed in a large selection window.
The cost of the modularity of all weapons has been reworked due to their relevance, frequency of use and power scaling.
A new type of item "maintanence packages" has been added for the effective use of donor-items in workshop.
Dreadnoughts
The Dreadnought beacon no longer loses its usefulness after any movement.
Fixed output of errors for some actions.
Fixed a bug where the Dreadnought could instantly fly to any distance, having "accumulated" time to move in advance.
Fixed the lack of position update of Dreadnought as you take off from it.
Added separate access for the "Dreadnought shipyard" in the station.
Fixes
In the modernization window, the display window of the effects is now scaled normally along with its text.
Fixed a bug with incorrect equip for bots, due to which some droid carriers (like researchers) could have negative energy generation due to the lack of an equipped reactor.
Fixed a bug with the inability to put skills in modularity higher than 10, although levelling them up to 12 was possible.
No longer visually displays the effect of navigation assistance in a system where it is impossible.
Now the weapon radiuses of bots that have switched to the elite type of "snipers" are updated correctly.
Any commands (including a random roll) are now visible to the sender in the group chat.
Now correctly throws resources upwards from the disappeared asteroid field.
Personal modules no longer stop being like that after re-entering to the game.
Bosses can no longer drop two same drops.
Fixed the order of applying the "necessary effect" effect in modules to prevent the module from blocking itself (it applies a new effect, and then cannot compare with the original).
Fixed problems related to the client's radar. Also, all the shortcomings of the "collective" radar in the group were corrected. Corrections of visual errors in the group interface.
Small visual corrections.
Changed files in this update