v1.4.0
- Modifies the behaviour for fetching leaderboards and other playthroughs from the database to prevent hangs on starting game.
- Backend infrastructure changes for improvements in efficiency and smaller data payloads
Patch Notes September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2445681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update