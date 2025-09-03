 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19828056
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.4.0
- Modifies the behaviour for fetching leaderboards and other playthroughs from the database to prevent hangs on starting game.
- Backend infrastructure changes for improvements in efficiency and smaller data payloads

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2445681
