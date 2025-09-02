Step into your own cozy garden, raise playful puppies, and create a space full of joy and charm.

✨ What awaits you in Happy Puppy:

🌸 Create and Expand – Design your dream garden with vibrant crops, cute decorations, and fun toys.

🐕 Care for Puppies – Feed, clean, play, and watch their happiness grow.

🏡 Build Your Haven – Expand your garden, improve its design, and make it a lively paradise.

🌿 Unlock a Gardener – Automate daily tasks so you can focus on decorating and relaxing.

🐴 More Cute Animals – Unlock horses, goats, cows, and more to beautify your garden alongside your puppies.

🐾 Collect Them All – Welcome adorable puppies of all kinds to grow your collection!

Whether you love decorating, farming, or simply spending time with furry friends, Happy Puppy is your cozy escape. 💖

👉 Play now on Steam: Happy Puppy.

Thank you for supporting the launch—it means the world! Your journey with your Happy Puppies begins today. 🐶✨