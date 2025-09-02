1.Create brand-new physical interactive desert effects, allowing you to enjoy a realistic desert exploration experience.

2. The scene rendering effect has been optimized, and now there will be a better visual performance.

3. Adjust the control of the meat grinder. Now, you can manually turn the meat grinder on and off, and at the same time, you need to manually control the mincing and recycling functions of the meat grinder.

4. The fine control of the meat grinder has been optimized. Now, the direction of the meat grinder will not be affected by enemy attacks.