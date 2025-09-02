 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19828048 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Create brand-new physical interactive desert effects, allowing you to enjoy a realistic desert exploration experience.
2. The scene rendering effect has been optimized, and now there will be a better visual performance.
3. Adjust the control of the meat grinder. Now, you can manually turn the meat grinder on and off, and at the same time, you need to manually control the mincing and recycling functions of the meat grinder.
4. The fine control of the meat grinder has been optimized. Now, the direction of the meat grinder will not be affected by enemy attacks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2489251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link