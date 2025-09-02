 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827958 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings Fellow cultivators, here is another patch of changes.

New

  • There is not a new Toggle in the settings, if you want a small reminder when something is inactive.



Changes

  • Fixed bug where herb market didn't properly reset upon Character Swap.
  • Adjust text on xp from enchanting, making it more clear.
  • Fixed some problems with collection log, it should now properly reset on deleted save
  • Added filter to show only unowned, if you want to see only what you are missing
  • Immortal dao perk bonus xp should now apply properly.
  • Fixed a small problem with defense sapling, should now work as intended.
  • Changed the description of t10 dao body perk, no longer unlocks immortal physique. This perk is a bit lackluster now
  • Immortal Array Garden perk now also provides additional +25% faster growth for heavenly plants, for a total of 50%
  • Adjusted skill upgrades pricing in the shop
    • Mortal : 10,000
    • Earthly : 600,000
    • Heavenly : 20,000,000
    • Immortal : 450,000,000


  • Array Upgrade Cost for Tier 9 and Tier 10 reduced. Tier 9 cost : 100,000,000 -> 80,000,000. Tier 10 Cost : 300,000,000 -> 250,000,000

Changed files in this update

