Greetings Fellow cultivators, here is another patch of changes.
New
- There is not a new Toggle in the settings, if you want a small reminder when something is inactive.
Changes
- Fixed bug where herb market didn't properly reset upon Character Swap.
- Adjust text on xp from enchanting, making it more clear.
- Fixed some problems with collection log, it should now properly reset on deleted save
- Added filter to show only unowned, if you want to see only what you are missing
- Immortal dao perk bonus xp should now apply properly.
- Fixed a small problem with defense sapling, should now work as intended.
- Changed the description of t10 dao body perk, no longer unlocks immortal physique. This perk is a bit lackluster now
- Immortal Array Garden perk now also provides additional +25% faster growth for heavenly plants, for a total of 50%
- Adjusted skill upgrades pricing in the shop
- Mortal : 10,000
- Earthly : 600,000
- Heavenly : 20,000,000
- Immortal : 450,000,000
- Array Upgrade Cost for Tier 9 and Tier 10 reduced. Tier 9 cost : 100,000,000 -> 80,000,000. Tier 10 Cost : 300,000,000 -> 250,000,000
Changed files in this update