Improvements

Controller support has been improved for a better experience. On PlayStation controllers, shooting is now done with the Square button, while on Xbox controllers it’s the X .



button, while on Xbox controllers it’s the . To change the game speed, you can now use Triangle or Y , respectively.



or , respectively. The game version is now displayed in the main menu.



That’s right! As the title of this update says, there’s a brand new way to playNow, when selecting the difficulty, you can decide whether to face the challenge in Automatic Mode,, or in Manual Mode,What’s this new mode about?As the name suggests, you’ll be able to control the turret at all times. If you thought the turret didn’t aim well in Auto Mode… now you can see for yourself. It’s not just about aiming, you’ll also have to shoot. However, there’s a catch: enemies have twice as much health in this mode. Enjoyyour own way.We’re working hard to provide the best possible experience, and one of the best ways to achieve that is by listening to our players. Thank you very much for your support!