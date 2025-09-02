 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19827873 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed Shopkeeper out of shop dialogue crashes after loading a save
  • added missing wood seedling gather animation
  • fixed seedling HP loading in incorrectly
  • fixes bug with debris quest tracking after loading save
  • fixed bug during fast-forwarding day and scrolling with the mouse wheel
  • fixed seed nodes loading incorrect water/light icons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2861361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link