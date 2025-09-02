- fixed Shopkeeper out of shop dialogue crashes after loading a save
- added missing wood seedling gather animation
- fixed seedling HP loading in incorrectly
- fixes bug with debris quest tracking after loading save
- fixed bug during fast-forwarding day and scrolling with the mouse wheel
- fixed seed nodes loading incorrect water/light icons
Post QOL Update Hotfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
