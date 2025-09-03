 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19827846 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Dungeoneers, Shattered Pixel Dungeon has been patched to v3.2.3, with more tech improvements and modernizations for mobile users!

This patch follows up on the previous one with some bug fixes, responses to feedback, and support for true edge-to-edge fullscreen on most game interfaces!

I expect to be releasing one more major patch for v3.2 with further improvements, plus whatever else is needed for handling tech fixes. There might be a little visual improvement coming in that patch that everyone can appreciate as well..

Here is a full list of changes:


Mobile Layout Changes

- Shattered now renders in true edge-to-edge fullscreen on Android 9+ and iOS devices, with transparent navigation bars and rendering into display cutout regions!
- All in-game interfaces have been adjusted to better handle true mobile fullscreen, including better insets on various UI elements at display corners.
- Currently the in-game screen makes use of a solid dark bar at the top to handle display cutouts. This is temporary and that UI will be made true fullscreen soon for people with smaller display cutouts (e.g. hole punches).
- Re-added some orientation control on Android in the form of a 'force landscape' setting. This setting may need to be removed in future Android versions.
- Re-enabled 'fullscreen' setting on iOS (i.e. it can be turned off again), which now lightly raises UI elements to help prevent gesture mistaps.

Bugfixes

Fixed the following bugs:
Caused by v3.2.2:
- Windowed mode on desktop always defaulting to 1920x1080, instead of last window size
- Various rare Android crashes caused by internal library updates
- Fullscreen being incorrectly forced off on some older Android devices.

Changed files in this update

Windows Shattered Pixel Dungeon Windows Depot 1769171
  • Loading history…
macOS Shattered Pixel Dungeon Mac Depot 1769172
  • Loading history…
Linux Shattered Pixel Dungeon Linux Depot 1769173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link