2 September 2025 Build 19827844 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • TAB now opens the inventory
  • WASD can now be used to move the cursor
  • E can now be used to lock aim
  • F can now be used to charge shot
  • If all pockets have unstackable modifications (inverted, heavenly, magnetic, wide,) that modification no longer appears in the shop
  • Increased Government Drone's point requirement
  • Slightly increased Goddess of the Hunt's point requirement


  • Fixed an issue when Goddess of the Hunt's bear traps trapped a ball too fast
  • Fixed an issue causing large balls to not shrink when small polish is applied
  • Fixed an issue causing small balls to not grow when large polish is applied
  • Lowered base controller cursor speed

Changed files in this update

