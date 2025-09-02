- TAB now opens the inventory
- WASD can now be used to move the cursor
- E can now be used to lock aim
- F can now be used to charge shot
- If all pockets have unstackable modifications (inverted, heavenly, magnetic, wide,) that modification no longer appears in the shop
- Increased Government Drone's point requirement
- Slightly increased Goddess of the Hunt's point requirement
- Fixed an issue when Goddess of the Hunt's bear traps trapped a ball too fast
- Fixed an issue causing large balls to not shrink when small polish is applied
- Fixed an issue causing small balls to not grow when large polish is applied
- Lowered base controller cursor speed
Changed files in this update