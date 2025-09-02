 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827841
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved visibility of unlock progress.
  • Fixed an issue where the BGM filter would sometimes get disabled.
  • Fixed an issue where the menu would sometimes transition to the wrong screen under specific circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2943761
