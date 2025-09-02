- Improved visibility of unlock progress.
- Fixed an issue where the BGM filter would sometimes get disabled.
- Fixed an issue where the menu would sometimes transition to the wrong screen under specific circumstances.
Tower o-ven v1.1.1 Patch Notes
